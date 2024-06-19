Axios: Democrats in America Are Seeking Action Beyond Boycotting Netanyahu!

Islam Times - According to an American news website, citing sources, Democrats in the US House of Representatives are exploring options beyond sanctions and boycotting in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming speech in Congress next month.

According to Axios, sources have indicated that Democrats are preparing to convey a strong message of discontent regarding Israel's aggressive actions, particularly under Netanyahu's leadership.The sources further mentioned ongoing discussions about potentially banning Netanyahu's congressional speech, with support not only from progressive Democrats but also from several other lawmakers.These discussions and suggestions reportedly involve initiatives like organizing a press conference or staging a protest event involving the families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza, many of whom feel Netanyahu hasn't adequately worked for their release.Axios elaborated that many representatives aim for these actions to prioritize peace efforts, prisoner repatriation, and ending the ongoing conflict. However, moderate Democrats express concern that Netanyahu's visit undermines the Biden administration and is seen as disrespectful to Israelis seeking his removal.Democratic representatives speaking to Axios indicated they are contemplating at least sanctioning Netanyahu's speech, noting that deliberations are still in early stages without a consensus yet reached.