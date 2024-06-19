0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 04:55

Axios: Democrats in America Are Seeking Action Beyond Boycotting Netanyahu!

Story Code : 1142509
Axios: Democrats in America Are Seeking Action Beyond Boycotting Netanyahu!
According to Axios, sources have indicated that Democrats are preparing to convey a strong message of discontent regarding Israel's aggressive actions, particularly under Netanyahu's leadership.

The sources further mentioned ongoing discussions about potentially banning Netanyahu's congressional speech, with support not only from progressive Democrats but also from several other lawmakers.

These discussions and suggestions reportedly involve initiatives like organizing a press conference or staging a protest event involving the families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza, many of whom feel Netanyahu hasn't adequately worked for their release.

Axios elaborated that many representatives aim for these actions to prioritize peace efforts, prisoner repatriation, and ending the ongoing conflict. However, moderate Democrats express concern that Netanyahu's visit undermines the Biden administration and is seen as disrespectful to Israelis seeking his removal.

Democratic representatives speaking to Axios indicated they are contemplating at least sanctioning Netanyahu's speech, noting that deliberations are still in early stages without a consensus yet reached.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
19 June 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
19 June 2024
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
19 June 2024
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
19 June 2024
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
19 June 2024
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
19 June 2024
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
19 June 2024
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
18 June 2024
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
18 June 2024
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
18 June 2024
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
18 June 2024
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
18 June 2024