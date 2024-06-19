Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is fighting the hegemonic, imperialist policies of the United States and its allies, saying his country and North Korea would sign an agreement to strengthen their partnership as both nations are heavily sanctioned by Washington.

Putin made the remarks as he met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a landmark visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, in a bid to boost defense, security and economic ties between the two nations and display a united front against Washington.The two countries would sign an agreement to boost their partnership as both “fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the US and its satellites against the Russian Federation,” Putin said, as he praised North Korea’s unwavering support for Russian policy.He also noted that the relations between Russia and North Korea are based on “equality and mutual respect,” adding that a new document has been prepared for stable and long-term relations between North Korea and Russia.Putin landed at the Pyongyang airport earlier in the day, where he was greeted by North Korean leader personally. This was the Russian president's first visit since 2000.Back in September 2023, DPRK leader Kim traveled to Russia and discussed military cooperation between the two countries.North Korea's state news agency KCNA also said the countries' partnership is an "engine for accelerating the building of a new multi-polar world" and Putin's visit demonstrates the invincibility and durability of their friendship and unity.”