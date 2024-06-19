Iran’s Navy Gains Advanced Drones

Islam Times - Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that his country’s naval forces have acquired military drones with state-of-the-art technologies.

During a visit to a military base in Iran’s southern city of Sirjan, Irani said the Navy has obtained advanced drones which have enhanced the naval forces’ combat capabilities.He also noted that a series of new equipment will join the Navy’s fleet in the near future which will maintain and promote its operational capabilities.“Iran’s constant and effective naval presence in all oceans is a top priority on the Navy’s agenda,” he stated.In a meeting with Navy commanders in November 2023, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded the Iranian Navy’s “eye-catching and incredible advances” after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.“In the early years of the Revolution, the presence of the Navy beyond the territorial waters was unimaginable, but now the Navy circumnavigates the globe mightily and formidably and returns home proudly,” the Leader said.