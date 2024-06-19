0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 08:59

Top “Israeli” Generals Approve Lebanon Offensive Battle

Story Code : 1142561
Top “Israeli” Generals Approve Lebanon Offensive Battle
In a statement, the “Israeli” army said the generals held an assessment, during which “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved.”

The top commanders also made decisions regarding “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground,” the military added.

Earlier Tuesday, Hezbollah released footage of one of its reconnaissance drones flying over northern Occupied Palestine, including the Haifa port.

“We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday in a statement from his office. “In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard.”
