Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 09:02

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven

Wafa further reported that the airstrike led to fires breaking out in the tents. The Israeli military had previously designated al-Mawasi as a humanitarian zone for civilians displaced by other attacks in Gaza.

Additionally, the Israeli military bombed tents southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. According to Wafa, no casualties have been reported from this strike so far.

Israeli forces also targeted the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah in southern Gaza and several homes in al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. No confirmed casualties have been reported from these incidents.

In early June, Israeli forces carried out a daytime operation on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 274 Palestinians and injuring 698 others. The massacre in Nuseirat, a built-up refugee camp dating back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict, was Israel's largest operation in the ongoing genocidal war.

Since October 7, Israel's war on Gaza has resulted in at least 37,372 deaths and 85,452 injuries.
