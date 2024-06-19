0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 10:28

Border Guards Smash Terrorists in SE Iran

Story Code : 1142587
Speaking to Tasnim on Wednesday, Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi said the terrorists had plotted to cross the border in the Saravan region in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan to commit acts of sabotage in the country.

The vigilant Border Police servicemen inflicted a crushing defeat on the terrorists in two separate operations, the commander noted, saying his forces have dealt heavy blows to the terrorists, killed two and arrested one.

The arrestee has confessed to being a member of the Ansar al-Furqan terrorist group, the general added.

A large amount of explosive devices, assault rifles, ammunition, primers, and telecommunication devices has been confiscated from the terrorists, he stated.
