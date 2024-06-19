Border Guards Smash Terrorists in SE Iran

Islam Times - The Iranian Border Police have inflicted a heavy defeat on the members of a terrorist group that had plans to cross the southeastern border for acts of sabotage on Iranian soil, a commander said.

Speaking to Tasnim on Wednesday, Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi said the terrorists had plotted to cross the border in the Saravan region in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan to commit acts of sabotage in the country.The vigilant Border Police servicemen inflicted a crushing defeat on the terrorists in two separate operations, the commander noted, saying his forces have dealt heavy blows to the terrorists, killed two and arrested one.The arrestee has confessed to being a member of the Ansar al-Furqan terrorist group, the general added.A large amount of explosive devices, assault rifles, ammunition, primers, and telecommunication devices has been confiscated from the terrorists, he stated.