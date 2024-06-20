Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the commemoration honoring the martyr leader Hajj Taleb Sami Abdullah [Abu Taleb] and his martyred companions.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech by thanking all those who expressed sympathy and offered condolences. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent telegrams, made phone calls, or issued statements expressing their sympathy and offering their condolences,” His Eminence said.Addressing the family of the martyr Abu Taleb individually, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated them on the Hajj's martyrdom while also offering his condolences for their loss.The Resistance Leader said, "The environment that nurtures the Resistance is steeped in culture, faith and patience. It is because of this strength that no banner falls from our hands, nor does any weakness creep upon us”.Reflecting on Abu Taleb's journey, Sayyed Nasrallah noted, “In his early youth, Abu Taleb was a leader of the Siddiqie axis. By the 1990s, he had become one of the jihadi cadres who ventured to Bosnia”.The Hezbollah Secretary General began his speech by recounting Abu Taleb's significant roles over the years. "In the year 2000, Abu Taleb took charge of the Bint Jbeil axis and served as a pivotal leader during the July War in 2006. Following this, in 2016, he assumed responsibility for the Nasr Unit, a role he held until his martyrdom," His Eminence detailed.Emphasizing Abu Taleb's resilience, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, “Despite facing numerous challenges, Martyr Abu Taleb never surrendered to adversity. Consequently, our resolve to confront the enemy has only strengthened”.Reflecting on Abu Taleb's leadership, the Resistance Chief highlighted, “Abu Taleb was the foremost field commander who spearheaded the front in support of Gaza and its honorable resistance, maintaining his unwavering commitment until he achieved martyrdom”.Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the broader impact of their struggle. "Moreover, the battle on the Lebanese front played a crucial role, inflicting significant material, moral, and psychological losses on the enemy," he asserted.The SG highlighted the effectiveness of the Lebanese front, stating, “One of the clearest indications of its impact is the outcry, threats, and intimidation from the enemy's leaders, officials and settlers”.Questioning the significance of the front, he asked, “If this front were not effective, why would the world intervene to separate it from the Gaza front?”Regarding recent developments, the Resistance Chief described, “The footage of the hoopoe drone's overflights of northern ‘Israel’ serves as part of our psychological warfare against ‘Israel’”.Acknowledging the sacrifices of the support front, he added, “The support front continues to offer sacrifices and conduct operations, inflicting losses on the enemy”.Reflecting on recent events, Sayyed Nasrallah commented, “Hezbollah’s response to the latest assassinations in Jouaiya was extensive”.Highlighting transparency issues, His Eminence stated, “‘Israel’ conceals the true number of fatalities from the Gaza war to avoid pressure on the government. Netanyahu prioritizes the Gaza battle”Discussing potential strategies, the Hezbollah SG mentioned, “The invasion of the 'Galilee' remains an option should war erupt”.Commenting on international dynamics, he remarked, “Despite US intelligence capabilities aimed at halting Yemeni resistance operations, activities persist in the Red Sea”.Enumerating achievements, he noted, “Accomplishments of the northern front include the displacement of settlers and disruption of industry, agriculture and tourism, underscoring its strategic importance”.Criticizing international efforts, Sayyed Nasrallah stated, “The US and UK have failed in their attempts to halt Yemeni operations in the Red Sea”.Elsewhere in his speech, the Resistance Leader emphasized the “Israeli” enemy's reliance on British and American support to confront the Yemeni front, stating, "Unable to engage on multiple fronts, ‘Israel’ leans heavily on British and American backing”.Regarding recent developments, he asserted, “‘Israel’ is attempting to fabricate a victory in Gaza to deceive its domestic population”.Highlighting the resilience of the Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, “The ‘Israeli’ occupation cannot withstand the sacrifices made by the resistance in Gaza and Rafah”.Discussing casualties, the Hezbollah Chief questioned, “The enemy’s War Ministry admitted to 8,663 disabled officers and soldiers. What, then, must be the count of the wounded?”Addressing broader implications, His Eminence stated, “A significant reality affecting Gaza and the West Bank reveals ‘Israel’ is facing substantial losses”.Commenting on military movements, he noted, “‘Israel’ evacuated numerous military positions along the border with South Lebanon”.Citing admissions by “Israeli” officials, he added, “‘Israeli’ Prime Minister and other officials acknowledge paying a high price in the Gaza war”.Clarifying strategic intent, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, “We are not seeking an all-out war with ‘Israel’. The Lebanese front is strongly represented at the negotiation table”.Asserting capability, he declared, “The Islamic resistance can identify gatherings of ‘Israeli’ forces along the Lebanon border”.Detailing operational success, Sayyed Nasrallah explained, "Strikes on enemy sites resulted in casualties among soldiers, prompting them to disperse. Through persistent surveillance, the resistance gathered crucial intelligence, pinpointing their exact locations”.“We possess a wealth of information; with drone footage released representing only a fraction of extensive surveillance conducted over Haifa,” His Eminence said as he discussing surveillance efforts.Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed Lebanon's self-sufficiency in fighters, stating, “The Resistance in Lebanon possesses sufficient forces and does not require external reinforcements”.Addressing advancements in weaponry, he announced, “We have acquired a substantial arsenal of new weapons and drones, and are now manufacturing drones and certain rocket types locally in Lebanon”.Regarding manpower, the Hezbollah Chief emphasized, “Our fighter count exceeds 100,000 significantly, surpassing the front's requirements even under the most severe wartime conditions”.Reflecting on strategic shifts, he noted, "The ‘Israeli’ enemy was compelled to abandon its bases, relocating behind mountainous terrain to establish new positions".“Our hoopoe drones gather intelligence from within the enemy's territory, which we target swiftly,” the Sayyed explained as he highlighted intelligence capabilities.Preparing for future challenges, His Eminence stated, “We have meticulously prepared for the toughest days ahead, a fact well-known to the enemy”.Asserting operational readiness, the Hezbollah head stated, “Our arsenal includes a comprehensive array of weapons, enabling us to strike targets that undermine the very foundations of the entity”.The Resistance Leader declared, “Should war be forced upon us, the Resistance will engage without constraints, regulations or limitations”.He further emphasized, "Up to now, we have deployed only a fraction of our arsenal, with new weaponry set to be unveiled on the battlefield”.Addressing the enemy's readiness, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, “The enemy must anticipate our presence on land, sea and in the air, where we will engage without constraints or rules”.The Resistance Leader tackled the Cypriot issue and warned the Cypriot government: “If you choose to open your airports and bases to ‘Israel’ for targeting Lebanon, you will inevitably become a participant in this conflict”.Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, “The enemy is well aware that the Lebanese Resistance is fully prepared for the most dire scenarios”.He addresses allegations from within the “Israeli” entity, saying, “Some claim Hezbollah has spies in Haifa obtaining footage. What will they say when we release footage from the second, third and fourth cities?”Furthermore, the Sayyed explained, “We have engaged with a portion of our existing arsenal, acquired new weaponry and adapted them to meet current operational needs”.In response to current challenges, Sayyed Nasrallah declared, “The enemy should be apprehensive. We will steadfastly support Gaza while remaining vigilant and prepared for all eventualities”.Reflecting on the ongoing conflict, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized, “This is perhaps the most significant battle our nation has faced since 1948, promising a clear and hopeful future for the region”.Affirming unwavering commitment, His Eminence stated, “We stand firm in our position and remain resolutely committed to this historic, humanitarian and moral stance until victory is achieved”.Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his remarks by emphasizing, “The enemy is aware that it faces formidable challenges in the Mediterranean Sea, where all its shores and vessels are vulnerable to our targeting”.