Thursday 20 June 2024 - 02:19

Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, highlighted on Tuesday that Gaza's resistance effectively dismantled the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s war cabinet, which was established eight months ago to suppress their movement.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disbanded the six-member war cabinet on Monday, prompted by the withdrawal of his main rival, Benny Gantz.

Gantz resigned from the cabinet over a week ago, accusing Netanyahu of mismanaging the entity's aggressive campaign against Gaza.

The war cabinet was formed on October 11, 2023, shortly after the apartheid "Israeli" entity launched its offensive in response to Hamas's surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, retaliating against the entity's long-standing campaign of violence and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the offensive began, the "Israeli" entity has claimed the lives of over 37,300 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

Ahmad Abdul Hadi, Hamas's representative in Lebanon, also addressed on Monday that the "Israeli" entity is now facing a severe crisis and is strategically deadlocked due to Palestinian steadfastness and support from the Axis of Resistance.

Abdul Hadi emphasized that the dissolution of the "Israeli" war cabinet signifies the entity's imminent collapse in the aftermath of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, underscoring the resilience of the resistance.

Regarding ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, Abdul Hadi stressed that Hamas has responded to ceasefire proposals. He also stated that for peace to be achieved, the US government must exert pressure on the “Israeli” entity.

“The US government remains steadfast in its opposition to any negotiations compromising with the resistance front. Nonetheless, Hamas remains steadfast, affirming its commitment to safeguarding the gains made in the Al-Aqsa Flood,” Abdul Hadi added.
