Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement has denounced the United States over designating anti-“Israeli” maritime operations by Yemeni naval units as “terrorist.”

The Yemeni resistance movement said it was all part of attempts to conceal the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.“The primary purpose of the designation is to divert the world public opinion from the full-fledged terrorism that the ‘Israeli’ entity is exercising in Gaza,” Ansarullah’s political bureau said in a statement released on Tuesday.“Yemeni military operations are completely of ethical nature, and aimed at protection of human rights and self-determination. They will stop once the ongoing aggression and all-out siege on Gaza cease,” the statement added.The statement further noted that Ansarullah's demands are realistic, reasonable and clear, “We will stop our military operations once the invasion of Gaza ends and the tight blockade on its residents is lifted”.“Yemen will continue its struggle to end the hypocritical approach pursued by the United States and its allies on human rights. We praise pro-Palestine encampments and protests that continue to spread in universities across the United States and Western countries, where participants demand an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” Ansarullah noted.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the apartheid “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their operations until unrelenting “Israeli” ground and aerial attacks in Gaza end.The apartheid “Israeli” entity has caused the martyrdom of at least 37,370 people and wounded over 85,400 in Gaza since October.Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”The operations have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.