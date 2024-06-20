0
Thursday 20 June 2024 - 02:49

Cyril Ramaphosa Is Sworn In for A 2nd Term as South African President

Story Code : 1142676
Cyril Ramaphosa Is Sworn In for A 2nd Term as South African President
Ramaphosa is now set to appoint a Cabinet in a new coalition government after his African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month, AP reported.

He was reelected president by lawmakers on Friday with help from the main opposition party and a smaller third party that have joined the ANC in a coalition agreement to co-govern Africa's most industrialized economy.

Ramaphosa was sworn in at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Current and former African heads of state and diplomats were among many guests and dignitaries who attended the inauguration as Ramaphosa begins what promises to be a tough final term in office.

He will have to guide the first coalition government in which no party has a majority in South Africa’s democratic history after the ANC lost its 30-year political dominance. At least three parties will make up what the ANC is calling a government of national unity, with more invited to join.

Dignitaries attending the inauguration included King Mswati III of Eswatini, Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa and former Kenya prime minister Raila Odinga.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
20 June 2024
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
20 June 2024
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
20 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
20 June 2024
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
20 June 2024
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
20 June 2024
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
20 June 2024
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
19 June 2024