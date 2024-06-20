0
Israeli Air Raids Continue amid High Casualties in Gaza

Story Code : 1142678
Israeli Air Raids Continue amid High Casualties in Gaza
Israel’s air force carried out "dozens of" air raids throughout Gaza, as confirmed by the US-based think tanks in their latest battlefield analysis.

The ISW and CTP report that Israeli forces along the military-built Netzarim Corridor, which divides northern and southern Gaza, were targeted by Palestinian fighters on Tuesday with mortar and rocket fire.

Three Palestinian resistance groups reported attacks on Israeli forces in the Tal as-Sultan and Shaboura neighborhoods of Rafah, where Israeli troops are actively "destroying military infrastructure above and below ground," the ISW-CTP joint report stated.

The ISW-CTP report adds that there were four “indirect fire attacks on southern Israel” on Monday, involving mortars and rockets launched from Gaza.

In the al-Mawasi camp, located in the evacuation zone west of Rafah, heavy overnight artillery and air attacks resulted in the deaths of at least seven people in tents. An attack a few weeks prior in the same area had killed at least 40 people sheltering in tents.

These incidents underscore the misleading and contradictory narrative of the Israeli military regarding safe zones in Gaza.

The Israeli military has also intensified strikes in central Gaza, particularly targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, with at least five air attacks occurring overnight. A recent strike hit a busy market in Nuseirat, killing one person and wounding many others.

An Israeli strike in the Oreiba area, north of Rafah, killed one person, following earlier bombardments in Mawasi, which killed at least seven people and injured dozens.

Since on October 7, at least 37,372 people have been killed and 85,452 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza.
