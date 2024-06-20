0
Thursday 20 June 2024 - 02:51

Nigeria Warns over Cholera Outbreak That Kills 30

Story Code : 1142679
Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through contaminated food and water. It typically causes severe diarrhea, vomiting and muscle cramps — and sometimes death.

Lagos State health officials reported 15 deaths so far and 350 suspected cases, according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter this week.

Lagos Water Corporation warned against consuming water from unreliable or untreated courses.

“According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the primary cause of the cholera outbreak has been linked to the consumption of contaminated water and inadequate sanitation,” it said in a statement, AFP reported.

Last week, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention alerted the public of the increasing trend in cases of the disease across the country as the rainy season intensifies.

The agency said 30 people had died since the start of the year. An outbreak killed 128 people with more than 3,600 suspected cases across Africa’s most populous country last year compared to two deaths in 2022.

Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to cholera outbreaks.

In 2021, an epidemic killed more than 2,300 people, especially children under the age of 14, according to health authorities.
