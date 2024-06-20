Iran Slackens Pressures, Influencing World Economy: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - Iran’s reliance on its domestic capabilities and powerful nation has enabled it to diminish foreign pressures, impose its might on the enemies, and ensure the uninterrupted process of trade exchanges in full safety, the IRGC commander said.

The great capacities of the Islamic Revolution -shaped under the expert guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei- and the reliance upon the Iranian nation- have allowed the country to dampen down and ruin foreign pressures, Major General Hossein Salami said in an address to a meeting of university professors in Tehran on Wednesday.He said that Iran has managed to “impose the magnificent might of a nation” on the enemies, who have concentrated hostile strategies on the intimidation of Iran.The commander also stated that Iran’s power has resulted in the steady process of exports and imports in complete safety, adding that the US has realized that Iran can influence the international economy.In remarks in March 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the enemies’ failure to isolate Iran, saying, “We have also made progress in foreign relations. The West applied pressure to isolate Iran. The US and Europe applied pressure so Iran would become isolated. In foreign relations, the term isolation means cutting all ties with other countries. When countries do not have any relations with a certain country, they say that country is isolated. What happened in reality was the opposite. Yes, our relations with the West weakened. We had no relations with the US to begin with, and our relations with Europe weakened as well. But our relations with Asia have become one-hundred percent stronger, and we will continue to strengthen it. We will continue our political, economic, technological, and scientific relations with the prominent Asian countries.”