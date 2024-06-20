Iran Oil Minister: US Can No Longer Prevent Iran from Oil Production, Export

Islam Times - Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji says that the United States can no longer prevent the export and production of Iran's oil.

With the measures that have been taken in President Raeisi's government in the field of the oil industry, I should announce that any government that comes to power in the US cannot prevent the export and production of Iranian oil, Owji said while speaking at a parliament open session on Wednesday morning.In his remarks, Owji highlighted the efforts of the 13th Iranian administration in improving the situation of the production and export of oil.The volume of Iran's oil exports has tripled compared to the beginning of the 13th government and the collection of foreign income has also increased, he noted.In these three years, the country's crude oil production increased by more than 1.4 million barrels with hard work, Owji added.