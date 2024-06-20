0
Thursday 20 June 2024 - 03:10

Kerman Prosecutor: 11 Defendants in Detention after Deadly Kerman Terror Attack

Story Code : 1142687
Kerman Prosecutor: 11 Defendants in Detention after Deadly Kerman Terror Attack
"There were 48 defendants in the Kerman terrorist case, including Iranian citizens and foreign nationals," said the prosecutor of Kerman about the January deadly explosions that targeted a huge gathering of people on the anniversary of the martyrdom of an anti-terror icon IRGC Quds Forces General Qassem Soleimani. 

He said that the file of terrorist bombings in Kerman is in its final stages.

"We were waiting for the arrest of one of the defendants in the case, and he was arrested in one of the neighboring provinces who was arrested and transferred to Kerman," the prosecutor said.

As many as 96 people became martyred in two bombings in Kerman early this year.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for two explosions.
