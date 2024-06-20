Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza

Islam Times - A senior Hamas official has stated that comments by “Israeli” military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari regarding the impossibility of eliminating the Palestinian resistance group indicate that the entity has failed in its war on Gaza.

On Wednesday, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, responded to Hagari’s admission that the goal of destroying Hamas is unattainable.He characterized Hagari’s remarks as “a bitter admission and proof of the occupying enemy’s failure in the war on Gaza”.The Hamas official also noted that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues the aggression despite knowing it is “futile and will lead nowhere”.“The Zionist entity knows it cannot destroy Hamas even by dropping hundreds of tons of explosives on the people of Gaza,” he added.In an interview with the “Israeli” entity’s Channel 13 news, Hagari stated, “Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people – whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong,” adding that anyone who promises this is “throwing sand in the face of the ‘Israeli’ public”.He further stressed that it will be “impossible” to return all the “Israeli” captives being held in Gaza through the offensive, highlighting the necessity for a “scenario” where the captives are returned by other means.In response, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement that his security cabinet “has defined one of the war's goals as the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities," and that the “Israeli” army “is of course obligated to this”.The comments reveal a growing rift between the “Israeli” military and Netanyahu regarding the handling of the Gaza conflict.Recently, Netanyahu disbanded his war cabinet after opposition leader Benny Gantz withdrew from it.Gantz accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his personal political interests over a post-war strategy. He also criticized “fateful strategic decisions” being met with “hesitancy and procrastination,” and called for an election in the coming months.The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched its brutal Gaza offensive on October 7 after Hamas conducted the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.However, almost nine months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv entity has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza despite murdering at least 37,396 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as injuring 85,523 others.