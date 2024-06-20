Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Canada’s decision to list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a so-called “terrorist” entity.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vehemently condemned the Canadian government’s “political, unconventional and ill-advised” move against the IRGC.He slammed Canada’s “ill-considered decision” as a “hostile move” that runs counter to the principles and norms of international law, including the principle of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of other governments, saying Canada has clearly violated the national sovereignty of Iran.“Such irresponsible and provocative move follows the same wrong path that the Canadian government has been taking for over a decade under the influence of the group of warmongers, true violators of human rights, and chief sponsors of terrorism,” Kanaani stated.He also hailed the IRGC as an administrative organization originating from the Iranian nation that has an official and legal identity enshrined in the Iranian Constitution.The spokesman noted that the IRGC works in cooperation with other Iranian Armed Forces to protect the country’s national security and borders and to contribute to sustainable security and stability in the region by fighting against terrorism.Kanaani underlined that Canada’s disgusting move against the IRGC could by no means undermine the glorious IRGC’s generation of legitimate and deterrent power or the accumulation of its might.He also reminded Canada that Iran reserves the right to “appropriate and retaliatory response” to Ottawa’s move against the Iranian nation and government that has contradicted international law.