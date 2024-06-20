0
Thursday 20 June 2024 - 23:56

9 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Aid-Seekers in Rafah

Story Code : 1142860
The attacks targeted a group of people awaiting aid trucks near the Karem Abu Salem aid crossing in Rafah, southern Gaza.

It comes as Israeli tanks and drones continue to push into Rafah’s western neighborhoods.

UNRWA estimates just 65,000 people remain in Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had been seeking shelter before fleeing the Israeli military’s advance on the southern city, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military forces also pounded areas in the central Gaza Strip overnight, killing three people and wounding more than a dozen others, according to health officials and medics.

Meanwhile, a UN commission reported that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

At least 37,431 people have been killed and 85,653 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
