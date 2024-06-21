0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:18

Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC

“Canada's illegal move to declare an integral part of the official military force of the I.R. Iran, which has played an irreplaceable role in defending the national security and territorial integrity of dear Iran, and protecting the security and stability of the region and confronting the terrorism by Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), was malicious and violates the principles and rules of international law, and a worthless gift to the genocidal regime, terrorists and other enemies of peace and stability in the region,” Ali Baqeri said in a post on his X account on Thursday.

“The Canadian government will be held accountable for the consequences of the provocative and irresponsible decision,” he added.

“May all enemies be afraid of you! May the hearts of the wicked ones be cut in half!” Baqeri said, the Foreign Ministry's website reported.

In a hostile move against Iran, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

The move makes Canada the second country in North America after the United States to blacklist the IRGC. 
