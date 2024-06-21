0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:19

Protesters March in Cities across Kenya against Planned Tax Rises

Story Code : 1142862
Protesters March in Cities across Kenya against Planned Tax Rises
Protesters say the tax rises will hurt the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet, Reuters reported.

A Kenyan parliamentary panel on Tuesday urged the government to scrap some new taxes proposed in its finance bill, including new ones on car ownership, bread, cooking oil, and financial transactions.

Riot police fired tear gas to disburse pockets of protesters in the financial district of the capital Nairobi and blocked their path to parliament.

Demonstrators in towns and cities including Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu called for lawmakers to drop the bill and waved placards with slogans like "We say no to economic dictatorship".

The International Monetary Fund has urged the government to increase revenues in its 2024/25 budget to reduce state borrowing.

Lawmakers were debating the bill on Thursday in its second reading before parliament.

President William Ruto was elected almost two years ago on a platform to help Kenya's working poor, but has faced repeated anti-tax protests. He has defended the tax increases, saying the government need to reduce its reliance on borrowing.

Hundreds of people had already taken to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the bill, in the biggest backlash against Ruto's government since protests in July last year, when rights groups said at least nine people were killed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
20 June 2024
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
20 June 2024
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
20 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
20 June 2024
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
20 June 2024
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
20 June 2024
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
20 June 2024
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
19 June 2024