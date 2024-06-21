Forest Fire in Western Turkey Contained: Minister

Islam Times - A forest fire in western Turkey's Canakkale province has been contained, said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli on Thursday.

"We have crossed the entire area twice, and as of now, I can say that the Canakkale Eceabat fire is under control," Yumakli said in a briefing, Xinhua reported.The first extensive forest fire of the summer season, which the minister said has affected 575 hectares, was ignited by stubble burning in the Eceabat district of the province on Tuesday afternoon."Approximately 340 hectares of the area are forested, and the rest is rural land outside the forest," he said.Nine planes, six helicopters, 94 water tankers, and construction machinery as well as 540 people were involved in the firefighting efforts, Yumakli was quoted by Semi-official Anadolu Agency as saying.Meanwhile, local authorities issued continuous warnings about the high risk of wildfires due to the forecasted extreme heat and dry conditions during the week.Turkey is often subjected to forest fires during the summer months, especially in its western and southern regions, due to high humidity and extreme temperatures.