0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:29

Qatar Eyes Close Regional Interaction with Iran

Story Code : 1142866
Qatar Eyes Close Regional Interaction with Iran
In a meeting with the Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri, held in Doha on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the need for continued consultations with Iran to help ensure regional stability and security.

Paying tribute to the late Iranian president and foreign minister, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19, the Qatari premier hailed their role in the promotion of Doha-Tehran ties and in supporting Palestine.

Baqeri, for his part, lauded the growing political and economic relations between the two nations.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the policy of good neighborliness, saying Tehran will press ahead with this foreign policy and considers it a strategic priority.

Pointing to the Israeli regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, he said, “The regional situation and the interests of the regional nations necessitate using all capacities for ending the genocide in Gaza and supporting the oppressed Gazan people.”

At least 37,396 people have been killed and 85,523 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
20 June 2024
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
20 June 2024
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
20 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
20 June 2024
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
20 June 2024
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
20 June 2024
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
20 June 2024
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
19 June 2024