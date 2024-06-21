Qatar Eyes Close Regional Interaction with Iran

Islam Times - The prime minister of Qatar called for constant consultations with Iran to contribute to regional security.

In a meeting with the Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri, held in Doha on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the need for continued consultations with Iran to help ensure regional stability and security.Paying tribute to the late Iranian president and foreign minister, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19, the Qatari premier hailed their role in the promotion of Doha-Tehran ties and in supporting Palestine.Baqeri, for his part, lauded the growing political and economic relations between the two nations.He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the policy of good neighborliness, saying Tehran will press ahead with this foreign policy and considers it a strategic priority.Pointing to the Israeli regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, he said, “The regional situation and the interests of the regional nations necessitate using all capacities for ending the genocide in Gaza and supporting the oppressed Gazan people.”At least 37,396 people have been killed and 85,523 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.