Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:33

Iran Urges Enhancement of Different Aspects of Palestinian Resistance

Story Code : 1142867
The Iranian diplomat held talks with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas' political bureau, in Doha on Wednesday.

Lauding the Palestinian nation’s “heroic resistance” against the Israeli regime, Baqeri expounded on Iran’s recent diplomatic endeavors in support of Gaza.

It is necessary to employ all capacities to force the Zionists to pay a price for the acts of aggression and crimes against Gaza, the Iranian caretaker minister said.

The struggle against the Israeli occupiers should not be confined to armed resistance alone, he stressed, urging that legal resistance, political resistance, and resistance in the public diplomacy sphere outside Palestine must be exercised in tandem with the armed resistance inside the occupied territories in order to safeguard the rights of Palestinians.

For his part, Haniyeh expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting the Palestinian nation.

He noted that the Palestinian people continue to withstand the Israeli onslaught vigorously despite the Zionist regime’s brutal and genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Highlighting the Israeli regime’s dire political situation and its deteriorating regional and international position, the Hamas chief said the global uprising against the Zionist criminals, such as the anti-Israeli protests in the West and the US, as well as the resistance front’s upheavals on the ground in Lebanon and Yemen indicate the “regional nations’ strategic maturity” and the fact that it is impossible to return to the era before the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

The Israeli regime’s army has achieved none of its objectives after nine months of massive military onslaught and genocide against the people of Gaza, Haniyeh added.

At least 37,396 people have been killed and 85,523 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
