Lebanon’s National News Agency reports that the drone fired a series of missiles at a vehicle traveling towards the town of Srifa.The attack killed one person, according to Lebanon’s Annahar news site.The reported casualty comes amid heightened tensions between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah after the Lebanese group’s chief warned that “no place” in Israel would be safe if a full-scale war breaks out.