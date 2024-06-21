Candidates Explain Their Plans in 2nd Presidential Debate

Islam Times - Candidates for the 14th Iran Presidential election held their second debate on the live broadcast on Thursday night.

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are taking part in the debate.Candidates will explain their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.Referring to the issue of eradicating poverty, Ghazizadeh Hashemi stressed that the duty of the Islamic government is to prevent poverty from rooting in society, and measures should be taken to eradicate poverty.He also stressed the importance of creating more job opportunities in the society.Commenting on the issue of health, he said that the government's duty is to shut down engines that create diseases including air pollution, noise pollution, soil pollution, etc.He highlighted the necessity of ensuring equitable access to health and medical services for the nation.The future president is directly responsible for maintaining the purchasing power of the people and must be accountable in this regard, Ghalibaf stressed.He highlighted the need for dealing with inflation as well.Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed that sanctions are not just a piece of paper and they harm the country.he stressed that he agrees with negotiations, but negotiations are a method of struggle."The US has always shown itself to be an enemy of this land. Be certain that we are negotiating with an enemy, not someone who will treat you equally and justly."Commenting on the issue of the economy, Pourmohammadi stressed the need for neutralizing sanctions and improving economic Resistance.Elsewhere in his remark, he commented on the issue of the US presidential election, saying that Donald Trump might want to return soon so Iran needs to seize opportunities and make the most of every moment.Iran's medical knowledge, techniques, experience, and industries are exceptional, he said, hailing the growth of medical and health tourism.Zakani, for his part, stressed the need to pay attention to the just distribution of wealth.As we make the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, people's benefits will increase, he said, adding that wealth will be created for all people, including villagers, nomads, and retirees.Regarding the healthcare system, doctors and nurses are our greatest assets, Zakani said, adding that his administration would strengthen the health network and prioritize prevention over treatment."The resources that the government distributes should be provided in a targeted manner," Pezeshkian stressed."It (the government) should fix infrastructure and public transportation," he said.Referring to the issue of health care, he said that the deprived villages should be provided with great doctors and nurses as well.In his remarks, Jalili emphasized the importance of adopting a policy for eliminating extreme poverty.The health system is responsible for reducing preventable deaths to zero or at least minimizing them, he said, commenting on the issue of health care.The elected president has a duty in this regard and must follow up on this task, he noted.