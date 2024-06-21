0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:55

US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists

US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi noted in a weekly speech that the United States is resorting to deception. He stated that Washington set up a naval dock in Gaza, claiming concern for the humanitarian situation, but is actually using it as a military base to occupy the region and support the "Zionist enemy", according to the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV network.

The leader of Yemen's ruling Ansarullah movement expressed that the US describes "occupation as liberation and support for genocide and massacre as assistance."

He underlined that the floating pier does not actually play any role in providing aid or meeting the needs of people in the Gaza Strip, and that the US moved the pier to the Zionist-occupied port of Ashdod amid an intensifying famine in Gaza.

Saying that the Americans are openly supporting the Israeli enemy, he added that bombs and logistics are being shipped to the occupiers to be used in killing the Palestinian people.

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi highlighted that the US is preparing to dispatch 50 F-15 fighter jets to support the occupying regime in order to bolster its capability to commit genocide in Gaza.
