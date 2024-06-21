0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 00:56

Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Rocket Barrage after Zionists Kill Member

Hezbollah issued a statement on Thursday announcing that the fighter named Abbas Ibrahim Hamza Hamada, born in 1965 in Shahabiye town in southern Lebanon, has been martyred, according to the Al-Ahed news agency.

The statement was issued following an Israeli drone attack on his vehicle in Deir Kifa town located in Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah highlighted that the Islamic resistance fighters targeted the Zareit military base of the Zionist enemy with tens of Katyusha rockets in support of the steadfast people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and their brave and dignified resistance as well as in response to this assassination in Deir Kifa.

Some Zionist media outlets also reported the firing of dozens of rockets from Lebanon into occupied northern Palestine.

Hezbollah had started targeting Zionist military positions in the north of occupied Palestine following the onset of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, while the Zionist military hit residential areas of southern Lebanon, killing Hezbollah members as well as civilians.
