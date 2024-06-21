Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kana'ani strongly condemned Canada’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terror entity", and further warned that Tehran reserves the right to respond to this "political and ill-advised" move.

Kana'ani on Thursday deplored Ottawa’s listing as an “unwise and unconventional politically motivated step”, and said "the reprehensible act" of the Canadian government against the IRGC will have "no impact on the force generating legitimate and deterrent power".He added that such measures will fail to hinder the elite force from increasing the level and scope of its power rooted in the Iranian nation.Canada's imprudent decision is a hostile move which runs counter to the recognized principles of international law, including non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and it constitutes an example of violating Iran's national sovereignty, the diplomat emphasized.Canada on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist” organization and urged its citizens in Iran to leave.The IRGC has made great sacrifices in the fight against terror outfits operating in West Asia. Tehran has announced that the IRGC is an official state body which has had and will continue to have a vital and key role in ensuring the security and stability of Iran and the region, particularly in the fight against terrorism.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed terrorism would have plagued entire Europe if the IRGC had not taken action against Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL) terrorists.They emphasized that the IRGC has been involved in the fight against terror more than any other military force, adding that the entity is threatened by the sponsors of terrorism, above all the Israeli regime and the United States."This irresponsible and provocative move is in line with the wrong path that the Canadian government has taken for more than a decade under the influence of warmongers and true violators of human rights and the main sponsors of terrorism," Kana'ani pointed out.He noted that the IRGC is an official and legal entity enshrined in Iran's Constitution, which, along with other Iran's Armed Forces, is responsible to safeguard national security and borders and promote lasting stability in the region by fighting the vicious phenomenon of terrorism.