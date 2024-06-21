0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 01:01

Poll: Half of Americans Struggling to Stay Where They Are Financially

Story Code : 1142875
Poll: Half of Americans Struggling to Stay Where They Are Financially
The poll, conducted by Monmouth University’s Polling Institute and released Wednesday, found 46 percent of Americans surveyed said they are struggling to remain where they are financially, The Hill reported.

Forty-five percent of Americans in the same poll said they are “basically stable” in their financial situation, while only 9 percent said their financial situation is improving.

Monmouth said the results reflect the difficulties many Americans are experiencing with the rapid inflation after the pandemic. Though inflation has cooled, the jump from before the pandemic has been significant.

“Even with a declining inflation rate, prices continue to be much higher than they were four years ago,” stated Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. 

“That’s the metric that has really mattered to many Americans over the past two years. Economic concerns may not be the top motivating factor for all voters but it defines the contours of this year’s election,” he added.

The findings from the new poll show an increase in those who said they are struggling to remain where they are financially in comparison to only six months ago, up 2 points from 44 percent in December.

Twenty-four percent told Monmouth inflation and “rising prices” are the “biggest concern facing” their “family right now".
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
20 June 2024
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
20 June 2024
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
20 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
20 June 2024
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
20 June 2024
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
20 June 2024
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
20 June 2024
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
19 June 2024