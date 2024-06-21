0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 01:02

Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky

"Washington considers V. Zaluzhny, a former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, to be the most suitable candidate," the intelligence agency said in a statement on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

SVR suggested that Zelensky had "run out of usefulness" for the United States, which was looking for someone in Ukraine to conduct negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky sacked Zaluzhny in February after US media reported about a deepening rift between the two. Zaluzhny reportedly ruffled feathers in Kiev with his unvarnished assessment of Ukraine's standing in the conflict with Russia. Zaluzhny is currently serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

SVR argued that Washington was about to terminate what it described as "Project Zelensky", adding that Zelensky's promise "to bring Russia to its knees" sounded comical under such circumstances.

"Wandering around Western capitals, the self-proclaimed 'president' is trying to create an impression of turbulent activity and at least somehow justify the usurpation of power. However, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the White House is about to shut down 'Project Zelensky'," SVR added.

Zelensky's presidential term technically expired on May 20. Ukraine was due to hold a presidential election on March 31, but the president delayed it indefinitely citing martial law in the country.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) remains the only legitimate authority in the country, while the executive branch of power lost its legitimacy.
