0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 01:06

Report: Israeli Officials Denounce Netanyahu’s Desire to Wipe Off Hamas

Story Code : 1142878
Report: Israeli Officials Denounce Netanyahu’s Desire to Wipe Off Hamas
The Israeli news outlet stated that officials have slammed, in closed meetings, Netanyahu’s demand to eradicate Palestinian group Hamas, without presenting a clear outline for his goals.

According to Daily, security and military officials stressed that Netanyahu’s unclear path would push the Israeli Army to advance dangerously in the besieged enclave.

In late May, US intelligence sources told Politico only 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after months of Israel's military operations against the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip.

According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the October 7 attack are still alive.

In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico’s sources stated, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.

The report came as Washington has become increasingly concerned about the viability of Israel’s stated aim of destroying the Palestinian group.
Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October 2023.

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly the entire population has been displaced. Almost 85,500 people have also been wounded, according to health officials.

The figures exclude tens of thousands of dead who are believed to be buried in the bombed-out ruins of homes, shops, shelters, and other buildings.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
Hamas Official: Hagari’s Admission of Resistance Invincibility Confirms “Israel’s” Defeat in Gaza
20 June 2024
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
Russian President Arrives in Vietnam For State Visit Amid US Condemnation
20 June 2024
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
Iran Refutes US Baseless Accusation on Yemen
20 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Must Anticipate Our Presence on Land, Sea & Air; “Galilee” Invasion An Option
20 June 2024
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
Kim Jong Un and Putin Sign Mutual Defense Pact
20 June 2024
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
Hamas: Resistance Thwarted “Israeli” War Cabinet Resulting in Strategic Stalemate
20 June 2024
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
Ansarullah Condemns US Labeling of Yemeni Strikes as Terrorist Acts
20 June 2024
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
19 June 2024