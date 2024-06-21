Report: Israeli Officials Denounce Netanyahu’s Desire to Wipe Off Hamas

Islam Times - Israeli security officials have expressed their dissatisfaction towards the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government’s lack of political strategy to bring the war on the Gaza Strip to a halt, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The Israeli news outlet stated that officials have slammed, in closed meetings, Netanyahu’s demand to eradicate Palestinian group Hamas, without presenting a clear outline for his goals.According to Daily, security and military officials stressed that Netanyahu’s unclear path would push the Israeli Army to advance dangerously in the besieged enclave.In late May, US intelligence sources told Politico only 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after months of Israel's military operations against the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip.According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the October 7 attack are still alive.In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico’s sources stated, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.The report came as Washington has become increasingly concerned about the viability of Israel’s stated aim of destroying the Palestinian group.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October 2023.Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly the entire population has been displaced. Almost 85,500 people have also been wounded, according to health officials.The figures exclude tens of thousands of dead who are believed to be buried in the bombed-out ruins of homes, shops, shelters, and other buildings.The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.