Friday 21 June 2024 - 11:50

Israeli Shelling Attacks Kill 15 People in Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1142952
Israeli Shelling Attacks Kill 15 People in Gaza Strip
According to Palestinian sources, at least six people were killed and 12 sustained wounds in a shelling attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Several people were wounded during a tank attack on the Maghazi and Bureij camps south of Nuseirat.

WAFA reported one person killed and two wounded in Deir al-Balah and eight victims of an air raid on Gaza’s eastern regions.

The news agency noted that since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, over 37,430 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed with over 85,650 people wounded.

It also reported that the number of victims is likely to be greater because many bodies remain under the rubble and on the roads.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
