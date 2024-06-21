0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 11:58

Putin Predicts; West to Replace Zelensky with Someone Else in 2025

Story Code : 1142955
"There is a ruling of the Constitutional Court [of Ukraine] made in 2015, which says it directly: a presidential term lasts for five years, and that’s it. What are we talking about, anyway? It just that the West does not want to replace him now, the time is not right yet."

"I have already said it, but I think this is obvious for anyone. The blame for all unpopular decisions, including the lowering of the conscription age, will be put on him, and that’s it, then he will be replaced. I believe that all that will happen in the first half of the next year," the Russian leader noted, talking to reporters, TASS reported.

Putin explained that Russian lawyers analyzed the Constitution of Ukraine.

"Everything is said right there, that in case of a martial law, the powers, including the commander-in-chief duty, goes to the Rada Speaker," he noted.

"The legislation on martial law also says that presidential elections are not held [during wartime]. But it does not say that presidential powers get prolonged, which means that’s it, his time is out," the Russian leader underscored.
