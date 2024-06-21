Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary

Islam Times - According to Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, Yemeni’s anti-Israeli operations serve as a testament to the regional Axis of Resistance unity to voice support for Palestine saying "a real Axis that rises and moves when necessary."

Ansarullah’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam made the remarks to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Thursday.“The operation proved that there is a genuine Axis of Resistance that speaks and acts, a real Axis that rises and moves when necessary,” he said.“The Yemeni operation has achieved an important goal by eliminating the abhorrent sectarianism,” he stated, adding, “The Yemeni stance came to embody the true meaning of prioritizing the Palestinian cause over our difficult situation.”Regional resistance groups hailing from Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq have been conducting numerous operations against the Israeli regime since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.Yemen has expanded its operations to include targets associated with the regime by attacking ships that sail toward the ports that lie across the occupied Palestinian territories.Sana’a has vowed to keep up the strikes as long as the regime sustained the war and a crippling siege that it has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.“The Yemeni people have made a clear and explicit stance in support of Gaza, and the operation has achieved its objectives on all levels,” Abdul-Salam said.“The impactful operations demonstrate advanced technical and qualitative capabilities and significant military development,” he said.“Drone manufacturing in Yemen has become very advanced, as well as ballistic missiles and technical, logistical, and intelligence capabilities.”The Ansarullah official, meanwhile, pointed to the military operations that the United States and the UK have been conducting against Yemen as a means of prompting it to stop its anti-Israeli operations.“The American and British military operations came to protect Israel and not to stabilize Yemen,” he said.The spokesman, however, expressed certainty that the countries would fail in the same way that they failed to either prop up the Israeli regime in Gaza or help Saudi Arabia subdue Yemen during Riyadh’s years-long Western-backed invasion of the Arab Peninsula nation.“The American and British enemies will fail as they did in Gaza, which is only a few square kilometers; thus, it is more likely they will fail in Yemen,” Abdul-Salam noted.“The American and British operations failed just like the operations that took place in Yemen over the past nine years,” he added.“Yemen's capabilities have become clear, and Western generals talk about the terror they felt while at sea.”