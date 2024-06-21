0
Friday 21 June 2024 - 12:00

S. Korean Army Fires Warning Shots in North for Third Time This Month

Story Code : 1142958
S. Korean Army Fires Warning Shots in North for Third Time This Month
They breached the Military Demarcation Line in the middle of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) around 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday. The North Korean soldiers retreated after the warning shots were fired, the JCS added.

It is at least the third such incident this month. South Korea's military fired warning shots on Tuesday after dozens of North Korean soldiers breached the demarcation line.

The incident came after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang for the first time in 24 years this week.

Putin's Warning to South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be a "huge mistake" for South Korea to provide weapons to Ukraine after Seoul indicated Thursday that supplying arms to Kyiv would be reconsidered in response to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Moscow and Pyongyang.

North Korea and Russia signed a treaty that involves military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked during a summit between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday.

In response, the South Korean government said Thursday that it will reconsider its stance on the provision of lethal weapons.

Calling the possibility a huge mistake, Putin said during a press conference during his trip to Vietnam and added that he hoped it would not happen.

"If it does, then we too will then make a respective decision, which South Korea's current leadership is unlikely to be pleased with," Putin said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
21 June 2024
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
21 June 2024
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
21 June 2024
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
21 June 2024
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024