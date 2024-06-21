S. Korean Army Fires Warning Shots in North for Third Time This Month

Islam Times - South Korea's military said after North Korean soldiers crossed the border on Thursday morning, the South Korean army at the border fired several warning shots to stop northern soldiers, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They breached the Military Demarcation Line in the middle of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) around 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday. The North Korean soldiers retreated after the warning shots were fired, the JCS added.It is at least the third such incident this month. South Korea's military fired warning shots on Tuesday after dozens of North Korean soldiers breached the demarcation line.The incident came after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang for the first time in 24 years this week.Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be a "huge mistake" for South Korea to provide weapons to Ukraine after Seoul indicated Thursday that supplying arms to Kyiv would be reconsidered in response to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Moscow and Pyongyang.North Korea and Russia signed a treaty that involves military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked during a summit between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday.In response, the South Korean government said Thursday that it will reconsider its stance on the provision of lethal weapons.Calling the possibility a huge mistake, Putin said during a press conference during his trip to Vietnam and added that he hoped it would not happen."If it does, then we too will then make a respective decision, which South Korea's current leadership is unlikely to be pleased with," Putin said.