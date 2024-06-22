Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Outpost in Retaliation for Deadly Attack on Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets into northern occupied territories in response to an Israeli strike that killed one of its fighters in southern Lebanon, the movement said on Thursday.

In a statement, Hezbollah stated its fighters targeted an Israeli barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets, following the assassination of one of its members in an Israeli attack earlier in the day in Deir Kifa.Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the fatal Israeli drone strike resulted in one casualty after hitting a vehicle in the area.Hezbollah identified the slain fighter as Abbas Ibrahim Hamada, whom the Israeli military claimed commanded Hezbollah ground forces in south Lebanon's Jouaiyya area.Hezbollah has intensified rocket attacks almost daily on Israeli positions in retaliation for Israeli actions against Lebanon and its ongoing military operations in Gaza.Israel had earlier issued a threat of "all-out war" against Lebanon, approving operational plans for a potential offensive.Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that no part of the occupied territories would be spared in the event of a full-scale conflict.According to AFP, at least 455 people have been killed along the Lebanese border.Hezbollah's resistance during the Israeli wars of 2000 and 2006 forced significant Israeli retreats in both conflicts.