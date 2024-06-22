0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 02:10

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Outpost in Retaliation for Deadly Attack on Southern Lebanon

Story Code : 1143053
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Outpost in Retaliation for Deadly Attack on Southern Lebanon
In a statement, Hezbollah stated its fighters targeted an Israeli barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets, following the assassination of one of its members in an Israeli attack earlier in the day in Deir Kifa.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the fatal Israeli drone strike resulted in one casualty after hitting a vehicle in the area.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighter as Abbas Ibrahim Hamada, whom the Israeli military claimed commanded Hezbollah ground forces in south Lebanon's Jouaiyya area.

Hezbollah has intensified rocket attacks almost daily on Israeli positions in retaliation for Israeli actions against Lebanon and its ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Israel had earlier issued a threat of "all-out war" against Lebanon, approving operational plans for a potential offensive.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that no part of the occupied territories would be spared in the event of a full-scale conflict.

According to AFP, at least 455 people have been killed along the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah's resistance during the Israeli wars of 2000 and 2006 forced significant Israeli retreats in both conflicts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
21 June 2024
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
21 June 2024
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
21 June 2024
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
21 June 2024
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024