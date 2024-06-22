Candidates Attend Third Presidential Election Debate

Islam Times - Candidates for the 14th Iran Presidential election are participating in the third debate on the live broadcast.

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are taking part.Candidates will explain their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.Commenting on the issue of culture, Pezeshkian stressed that government should not manage culture.This work belongs to seminaries, mosques, schools, and universities, he cited.Intellectuals should not leave our country. We should prepare the ground so that they do not have to leave, Pezeshkian urged."Culture, in fact, means that people produce and consume themselves. Governments should navigate, produce, and guide," he underlined.He went on to say that undoubtedly, the family is the most important entity that governments must focus on.Having a strong Iran depends on having strong families, Ghalibaf noted.In his remarks, Pourmohammadi stressed the need to establish a strong messaging platform.Women have made significant progress in the Islamic Republic of Iran, but they still have not reached their true position, he emphasized.He said that Iran is a capable country with high scientific potential, and the Iranians are also capable of progressing in content production.Referring to the issue of women's role in society, he said that women's issues cannot be addressed with mere slogans. "Women inside and outside their homes need security."Freedom is the right of the people, and the Islamic Revolution has granted this right, he noted.He further stressed that Islam provides women and girls with a position where they have opportunities, not issues.Commenting on the issue of women's affairs, he said that the government is obliged to employ women with children and provide facilities such as affordable childcare centers.He said that the status and role of women in Iranian and Islamic culture is obvious."In our country, women have never been viewed as objects."Jalili stressed that measures should be taken to not allow the glorious role of Iranian women in various fields to be censored.Referring to the conspiracy of Iran's enemies, Jalili said that the enemies have focused on women because women are a strength of the Islamic Revolution.He also criticized the Western states' double standards regarding the rights of women and their silence in the face of the death of hundreds of thousands of women in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli war machine.