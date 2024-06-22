0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 02:23

Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive Judiciary Officials

The meeting will be held on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week, and the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hossini Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

More information about the meeting and the Leader’s speech will be published later.
