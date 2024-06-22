0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 02:31

Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54

“The conditions in which detainees live in the occupation prisons are terrifying, inhumane and unprecedented,” it charged, Al-Jazeera reported.

It said 36 of the prisoners who were arrested in Gaza during the war were killed under torture and harsh detention conditions.

Since the beginning of the Israeli ground operations in Gaza on October 27, Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians, including women, children and members of health and civil defense teams.

The number of prisoners held by Israeli forces has risen to 9,000, including 300 women, 635 children and 80 journalists.

Based on testimonies from recently released detainees, the statement detailed numerous forms of torture and inhumane treatment, including forced stripping, prolonged binding and blindfolding, electrocution, systematic starvation and cutting the body with sharp tools.

Other reported abuses include deprivations of sleep, bathing and medical care, dog attacks and exposure to extreme cold.
