Saturday 22 June 2024 - 02:32

China Imposes Sanctions Against Lockheed Martin over US Arms Sale to Taiwan

Story Code : 1143063
Earlier this week, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has said that the US State Department has approved a potential $60.2 million sale of Switchblade 300 (SB300) Anti-Personnel and Anti-Armor Loitering Missile Systems and a possible $300 million sale of ALTIUS 600M-V Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Taiwan, Sputnik reported.

"China has decided to take countermeasures against the relevant departments and top management of Lockheed Martin," the ministry said, adding that this is due to the fact that the United States recently "re-announced the sale of weapons to the Taiwan region of China," which seriously violates the principle of "one China."

The sanctions have been imposed against such companies as Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, while also against the company's employees Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John, as well as Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave.

The property of the relevant companies and employees will be frozen in China, the individuals are prohibited from entering the territory of China and will not be issued entry visas. Organizations and individuals in China will not cooperate or conduct other activities with relevant individuals and companies, the ministry said.
