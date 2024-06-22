0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 02:51

Commander: Iran Responds Decisively to Any Threat

Story Code : 1143067
Commander: Iran Responds Decisively to Any Threat
Sabahifard inspected various parts, sites, and radar positions of the Shiraz Air Defense Unit while in the South Air Defense Zone, assessing the combat readiness and operational capability of these units.

During his visit, General Sabahifard addressed a group of commanders and employees, emphasizing that wherever Iran has achieved success, it was due to the "jihadist spirit and pursuit of martyrdom." He stressed the importance of promoting this spirit and culture across the country.

Highlighting the need to enhance combat power, he stated that by relying on internal strength and obeying the Supreme Commander, "we are stronger and more advanced than ever in terms of defense, and we assure that we will respond decisively to any kind of threat."
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan exports to Israel rise despite war on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
Putin Says Russia May Send Weapons to North Korea
21 June 2024
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
US Warns Israel against Escalating Tensions in Lebanon
21 June 2024
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
Hamas: ICC Prosecutor Shows Bias Towards “Israel”
21 June 2024
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
Russia: West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky
21 June 2024
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
US Using Floating Military Pier in Gaza to Support Zionists
21 June 2024
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
Canada Warned of Consequences of Blacklisting IRGC
21 June 2024
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
20 June 2024
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
Iran Condemns Canada’s Blacklisting of IRGC
20 June 2024