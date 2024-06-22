Iran, Belarus Ready to Cooperate in Producing Gas Turbines

Islam Times - Energy officials from Iran and Belarus emphasized cooperating in designing and manufacturing gas turbines.

On the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the energy ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states, Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian held talks with the energy minister of Belarus.Mehrabian pointed to the special emphasis of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the expansion of relations with the countries of the region, especially Belarus, and added that the relations between Tehran and Minks are at a high level, especially in the political field.Iran attaches great importance to its relation with the Republic of Belarus, he said, adding that high-ranking officials of the two countries are determined to expand their cooperation in all fields.He went on to say that Belarus is an advanced country in terms of industry and technology and is at a good level in electronics, mining and mineral machinery and different industrial equipment, IRNA reported.He said that Iran has also made significant progress in the field of industry since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.The energy minister of the Republic of Belarus, for his part, pointed to the exchange of experiences between Iran and Belarus in the field of manufacturing and repairing gas turbines and emphasized the need for launching all-out cooperation with Iran for the design and manufacturing of power plants.Viktor Karankevich added that his country is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields, especially in the areas of trade and economy.