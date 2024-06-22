0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 11:41

Iran, Belarus Ready to Cooperate in Producing Gas Turbines

Story Code : 1143147
Iran, Belarus Ready to Cooperate in Producing Gas Turbines
On the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the energy ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states, Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian held talks with the energy minister of Belarus.

Mehrabian pointed to the special emphasis of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the expansion of relations with the countries of the region, especially Belarus, and added that the relations between Tehran and Minks are at a high level, especially in the political field.

Iran attaches great importance to its relation with the Republic of Belarus, he said, adding that high-ranking officials of the two countries are determined to expand their cooperation in all fields.

He went on to say that Belarus is an advanced country in terms of industry and technology and is at a good level in electronics, mining and mineral machinery and different industrial equipment, IRNA reported.

He said that Iran has also made significant progress in the field of industry since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The energy minister of the Republic of Belarus, for his part, pointed to the exchange of experiences between Iran and Belarus in the field of manufacturing and repairing gas turbines and emphasized the need for launching all-out cooperation with Iran for the design and manufacturing of power plants.

Viktor Karankevich added that his country is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields, especially in the areas of trade and economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024