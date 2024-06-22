Iran Proposes Launching Regional Energy Market in Cooperation with SCO Member States

Islam Times - At the proposal of Iran’s minister of energy, a regional energy market will be launched in cooperation with SCO member countries, the managing director of Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) announced.

Iran’s proposal of launching a regional energy market was highly welcomed by the energy ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the spokesman for Iran’s Electricity Industry added.Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th SCO Energy Ministers’ Meeting held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the energy ministers of the SCO member states emphasized the need for optimizing energy consumption and the development of renewable energies due to climatic changes, global warming, etc. and consequently, the energy ministers of the organization announced their readiness to cooperate with each other in this field, IRNA reported.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded in 1996 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with the aim of establishing balance of power against the hegemony of the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), cooperating and spreading of peace among its member states as well as fostering “a new democratic, fair, and rational international relations”.Iran’s permanent membership was admitted by the members of the organization at the 21st Summit of Heads of SCO in the capital of Dushanbe in September 2021.