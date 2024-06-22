0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 11:43

Iran Proposes Launching Regional Energy Market in Cooperation with SCO Member States

Story Code : 1143148
Iran Proposes Launching Regional Energy Market in Cooperation with SCO Member States
Iran’s proposal of launching a regional energy market was highly welcomed by the energy ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the spokesman for Iran’s Electricity Industry added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th SCO Energy Ministers’ Meeting held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the energy ministers of the SCO member states emphasized the need for optimizing energy consumption and the development of renewable energies due to climatic changes, global warming, etc. and consequently, the energy ministers of the organization announced their readiness to cooperate with each other in this field, IRNA reported.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded in 1996 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with the aim of establishing balance of power against the hegemony of the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), cooperating and spreading of peace among its member states as well as fostering “a new democratic, fair, and rational international relations”.

Iran’s permanent membership was admitted by the members of the organization at the 21st Summit of Heads of SCO in the capital of Dushanbe in September 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024