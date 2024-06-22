0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 12:00

US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in South Korea for Military Drills

The leaders of the three nations agreed at a Camp David summit in August 2023 to hold annual military training drills as they condemned China's "dangerous and aggressive behavior" in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea this week for the first time in 24 years and signed a deal with leader Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defense pledge.

It was one of Russia's most significant moves in Asia for years, which Kim described as amounting to an alliance.

The visit comes seven months after a South Korea trip by another US aircraft carrier, the Carl Vinson, in a show of extended deterrence against the North's nuclear and missile programs.
