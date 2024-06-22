0
Saturday 22 June 2024 - 12:02

UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon

Story Code : 1143154
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
Speaking to reporters in New York, Guterres highlighted the increasing risk of the conflict expanding, pointing to the daily exchanges of fire and hostile rhetoric between Israel and Hezbollah.

"I felt compelled today to voice my profound concerns about the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line," Guterres stated.

He expressed alarm over the continued exchanges of fire and aggressive rhetoric from both sides, suggesting that an all-out war seemed imminent.

"The risk of the conflict in the Middle East widening is real -- and must be avoided. One rash move – one miscalculation -- could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he warned.

Guterres emphasized that Lebanon cannot afford to become another Gaza, underscoring the dire consequences of such an outcome.

"The parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities," he urged.

"Civilians must be protected. Children, journalists, and medical workers should never be targeted, and displaced communities must be able to return to their homes. The world must say loudly and clearly that immediate de-escalation is not only possible, it is essential. There is no military solution," he added.

The UN chief noted that UN peacekeepers are actively working to calm the situation and prevent any miscalculations.

"For our part, the United Nations is actively engaging to promote peace, security, and stability in line with Security Council Resolution 1701. UN peacekeepers are on the ground, working to de-escalate tensions and prevent miscalculations in an extremely challenging environment," Guterres said.

Hezbollah initiated the current round of operations against Israel on October 8, following Israel's launch of a war on Gaza aimed at eliminating resistance factions.

Hezbollah says its actions are intended to support Gaza's resistance and pressure Israel to cease its operations, which have resulted in over 35,000 Gazan deaths, mostly women and children.

The exchange of fire intensified after Israel assassinated senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdallah last week.

In response, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets into northern occupied Palestinian territories. 

On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising fears of a broader conflict.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that "no place" in Israeli-occupied territories would be "spared our rockets" if a wider war began.

Nasrallah also mentioned that an incursion into the Galilee region remains a possibility if Israel invades southern Lebanon.

Additionally, he said they would attack any other country in the region that supports Israel in the war, specifically mentioning Cyprus, which has hosted Israeli forces for training exercises.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024