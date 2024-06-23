0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 00:59

Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls

Story Code : 1143264
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
The Leader made the remarks on Saturday morning in a meeting with the country’s judicial officials, after Iranians watched overnight the third of five debates planned in the days before the vote to replace President Ehrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash.

Imam Khamenei, however, cautioned the candidates against making statements that could delight Iran's enemies.

"My advice is that these discussions that the candidates have together on TV or the statements they make either in public or individually in order to overcome the rival should not contain anything that makes our enemies happy," the Leader said.

"The words that are uttered should not please the enemy of the country, the nation and the system. This is not permissible," he added.

In their third debate, the candidates presented their blueprints on the country's cultural and social issues. It followed the first held on Monday and the second staged on Thursday, which centered on economic and socio-economic issues respectively.

The Leader met the country’s judicial officials ahead of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Beheshti and his 72 companions, which has been designated as Judiciary Day in Iran.

Imam Khamenei stated that the Judiciary must work in a way that the public would see it as the house of justice and the place where rights are preserved.

“The judicial system’s main purpose must be to work bravely to ensure that justice is served, without having discrimination or privileges for any figure and that is a difficult role,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024