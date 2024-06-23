0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 01:03

UN Agencies Warn of Widespread Starvation in Gaza As Hunger Crisis Deepens

Story Code : 1143268
UN Agencies Warn of Widespread Starvation in Gaza As Hunger Crisis Deepens
More than a million Palestinians in Gaza are facing severe starvation by mid-July, according to warnings from UN agencies.

The hunger crisis in Gaza is worsening due to a lack of food and aid entering the Strip, compounded by Israel's continued blockade on humanitarian access.

“We can hardly find a loaf of bread and if available we eat just bread without any other food item,” said Gaza resident Saber Ahmad Sihweal.

“We don’t have an income and even then, there is nothing to buy. We cannot afford a decent meal. My children and I eat only a loaf of bread and only once a day.”

Sihweal, who lives with 11 family members in Beit Lahiya in the north, is struggling to keep his children alive despite escaping Israel’s frequent attacks.

“The fridge is completely empty, not even water. My children are starving to death. It’s now infested with insects and cockroaches. There is nothing at all. The pans are empty,” he added.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reported that approximately 39,000 students are unable to sit Gaza’s General Secondary Examinations (Tawjihi), which were due to start today, due to the ongoing Israeli war.

Since the war began in October, around 625,000 students have been out of school, with schools and universities destroyed, and over 7,000 Palestinian students and 378 educational workers killed in Israeli attacks.

The UN stated that these high school students are being “deprived of the opportunity” to take their examinations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has arranged for 1,320 Gaza students outside the war-torn territory to take the Tawjihi exams in 29 Arab countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024