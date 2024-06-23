0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 01:06

US, UK Launch Fresh Strikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah

The United States and British forces have carried out 4 new air attacks on the Al-Lahiya district in the northwest of Al Hudaydah province. 

No more details of the exact location of the attack have been released yet.

The US and its allies have been bombing Yemen in recent months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal air raids came in response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the pro-Palestine campaign, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea. They have also attacked American and British vessels in the same waters.

Regional tensions escalated after Israel waged a US-backed genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying regime.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 84,932 others in the besieged Gaza.
