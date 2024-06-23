0
Sunday 23 June 2024 - 01:10

Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Headquarters in N of Occupied Lands

Story Code : 1143274
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Headquarters in N of Occupied Lands
Hezbollah announced in a statement that in order to support the steadfast nation of Palestine and their brave and noble resistance in the Gaza Strip and to respond to the aggression of the Zionist regime against the villages and homes of civilians in the south of Lebanon, especially the Meiss El Jabal village, Hezbollah Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by Zionist soldiers in al-Manara and achieved a direct hit.

The Zionist regime's media also announced that two anti-armor missiles were fired from the south at the Zionist settelment of al-Manara.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted the Israeli regime’s military positions in northern occupied territories in response to the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
Why’s Hezbollah Chief Threatened Cyprus?
23 June 2024
US Prepared to Back
US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
23 June 2024
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
Former Guantanamo Detainee Compares Palestinian Prisoner Abuse to US Torture Tactics
23 June 2024
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
Iran Raps Use of Cyber Advances as UCMs
22 June 2024
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
Russian Ambassador Says Washington’s Sanctions Benefit Firms Working for US Intelligence
22 June 2024
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
UN Chief Warns of Wider West Asia Conflict As Israel Threatens Lebanon
22 June 2024
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
Cuba to Support South Africa in Genocide Case against “Israel”
22 June 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Dock in Gaza Functions as Military Facility for Washington
22 June 2024
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
Report: Number of Palestinian Detainees Killed in Israeli Prisons Since October 7 Rises to 54
22 June 2024
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
Report: US Permits Ukraine to Conduct Strikes Anywhere Inside Russian Border
22 June 2024
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
Egypt, UAE, Jordan Exports to Israel Rise Despite War on Gaza
22 June 2024
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
Yemeni Ansarullah’s Spokesman: Real Axis Moves When Necessary
21 June 2024