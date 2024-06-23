Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets US Al-Tanf Base with Drone

Islam Times - The Islamic resistance group in Iraq targeted one of the US occupying military bases in Syria's Homs province with a drone on Saturday.

According to the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, the Islamic resistance of Iraq has targeted one of the bases of the American occupying army in the region.The report said that the Iraqi Islamic resistance attacked the American base "Al-Tanf" located in the southeast of Syria and on the border triangle of Syria, Iraq and Jordan.According to the report, this attack, which is unprecedented over the past 5 months, was carried out using a drone.The report came after it was reported earlier today that the resistance group of Seyyed al-Shohda Brigades had announced the martyrdom of one of its fighters in an airstrike on the border areas of Iraq and Syria on Friday night.Local media reported on Friday night that a military base in "Al-Asha'er" District, 7 kilometers from the border town of "Abu kamal" in Syria's Deir Ezzor province, was targeted by a drone and a massive explosion occurred following the drone attack.